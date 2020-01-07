Bradley Walsh leaves every Chase viewer thinking their TV is broken with bizarre voice Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

But from the start of the episode, host Bradley's voice broke numerous times as viewers took to Twitter to air their concerns. But from the start of the episode, host Bradley's voice broke numerous times as viewers took to Twitter to air their concerns. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this