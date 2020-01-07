Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

RTÉ broadcaster Larry Gogan dies aged 81

BBC News Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Larry Gogan is best remembered for the classic hits Golden Hour and hosting the Just A Minute Quiz.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

olcs_ie

Our Ladys Choral RT @RTEArchives: Sad to hear of the death of broadcaster Larry Gogan this morning. Here is nice profile of the popular DJ from 2007 https:/… 25 seconds ago

CareChampions1

Care Champions RT @AddressingLife: RTÉ broadcaster Larry Gogan has died aged 81 https://t.co/v0zMAb19Fo Sent via @updayIE 2 minutes ago

intralinkmedia

Intralink He died at the age of 81 https://t.co/dW2rE6R0wd https://t.co/0QIO9K80Sk 3 minutes ago

angelastack

Angela Stack 💻 Lost for words. Veteran RTÉ broadcaster Larry Gogan dies via @RTENewsNow https://t.co/1UudCKGQkV 7 minutes ago

DannyMcElhinney

Danny McElhinney Lovely man, great broadcaster, great supporter of Irish music. R.I.P. Larry https://t.co/mHDE68iGfZ 10 minutes ago

srfcwaffles

waffles RT @rte: We look back on late broadcaster Larry Gogan's life and work in this photo gallery. https://t.co/KsWSTss3t2 11 minutes ago

moviefreak79

Peter Moran RT @IrishTimes: RTÉ broadcaster Larry Gogan dies aged 81 https://t.co/zXxmamwTYj 11 minutes ago

qualann

MáireNíGiollaBhríde Another of our comfort names gone RIP Larry. Veteran RTÉ broadcaster Larry Gogan dies https://t.co/QNTMvJP6uI 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.