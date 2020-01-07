Global  

Full line-up announced for ITV's Winter Love Island 2020 including Rochelle Humes' sister and twins

Folkestone Herald Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Full line-up announced for ITV's Winter Love Island 2020 including Rochelle Humes' sister and twins. From fun facts to claims to fame - meet this year's Winter Love Island contestants heading to the Cape Town villa.
News video: First Look At The Winter Love Island Villa

First Look At The Winter Love Island Villa 02:49

 Love Island is about to return to our screens and HuffPost UK has been given early access to the villa for a first look at where the islanders will be staying. There are a few new additions, including a men’s dressing room and the aptly-named "dog house". The new Winter edition of the show will be...

Laura Whitmore needed mum's permission for Love Island role

Laura Whitmore needed mum's permission for Love Island role. She was announced as the new host of the ITV2 dating show last month following discussions with ITV bosses, after Caroline Flack stepped down.

Amber Gill lied on Love Island VT to sound 'interesting'

'Love Island' winner Amber Gill has admitted to telling a "full-on lie" in her introduction VT to make herself "sound interesting".

Seeing double! Rochelle Humes’ sister Sophie Piper will enter the Love Island villa this weekend

Ahead of the winter series of Love Island this weekend, a line-up of new hopeful singles has been revealed
Love Island 2020 - the full line up is confirmed

Love Island 2020 - the full line up is confirmed. From the heir of a Cornish estate to twin sisters, Rochelle Humes' sister and Lewis Capaldi's ex - ITV have pulled out all the stops this year
