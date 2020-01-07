Global  

Koko nightclub fire erupts as crews and eight engines tackle blaze

Tamworth Herald Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Koko nightclub fire erupts as crews and eight engines tackle blazeFamous London venue Koko, formerly known as Camden Palace and the Camden Hippodrome, had been closed for refurbishment and was covered in scaffolding.
News video: Fire crews scale adjacent buildings to tackle Koko nightclub fire

Fire crews scale adjacent buildings to tackle Koko nightclub fire 01:37

 Firefighters in London tackle a blaze at the famous Koko nightclub in Camden on Monday night (January 6) as well as adjacent building to contain the blaze.

