Grays Stoneness Road: Full list of school closures after hydrochloric acid leak on industrial estate

Essex Chronicle Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Grays Stoneness Road: Full list of school closures after hydrochloric acid leak on industrial estateCheck if your child's school has shut here.
Recent related news from verified sources

Grays Oliver Road: Thurrock schools told to close after hydrochloric acid leak on industrial estate

Roads are still shut with firefighters still on the scene
Essex Chronicle

Grays Stoneness Road: 15 firefighters taken to hospital after working on hydrochloric acid leak in Thurrock

The fire service remain at the scene
Essex Chronicle


Researchagain

RT @essexlive: A number of businesses are also closed today https://t.co/8U8x3DuyJv 1 day ago

essexlive

A number of businesses are also closed today https://t.co/8U8x3DuyJv 1 day ago

