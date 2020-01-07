Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Scott Sinclair: Celtic winger to have Preston signing talks

BBC News Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Out-of-favour Celtic winger Scott Sinclair is to have signing talks with English Championship side Preston North End.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Sinclair on verge of potential Preston move

Sinclair on verge of potential Preston move 01:09

 Charles Paterson reports from Celtic's training camp in Dubai that winger Scott Sinclair has missed Tuesday's session and could be close to joining Preston.

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Scott Sinclair set for Preston as Celtic outcast travels to England for talks

Scott Sinclair set for Preston as Celtic outcast travels to England for talksThe 30-year-old is on the verge of leaving after three-and-a-half trophy-laden years with the Hoops.
Daily Record


Tweets about this

CelticFNH

Celtic News Hound Scott Sinclair: Celtic winger to have Preston signing talks #Celtic #Celticfc #Bhoys #FNH https://t.co/7PAw4f8F5i 7 minutes ago

SwansBlog

Swans Blog It won't happen but I'm going to ask the question anyway because I'm bored. Would you like to see Scott Sinclair b… https://t.co/y69yQqVPi4 11 minutes ago

FWPCeltic

FWP Celtic NEWS: Scott Sinclair: Celtic winger to have Preston signing talks (via BBC Sport) https://t.co/RrqKPAllSd 12 minutes ago

removalman123

Keith Evans Scott Sinclair: Celtic winger to have Preston signing talks https://t.co/2lPvz5Ebgl 16 minutes ago

FWPChampionship

FWP Championship NEWS: Scott Sinclair: Celtic winger to have Preston signing talks (via BBC Sport) https://t.co/B1w4jwsDQP 20 minutes ago

bbcflc

BBC Championship FLC: Scott Sinclair: Celtic winger to have Preston signing talks https://t.co/l0cUrseVbJ 22 minutes ago

FWPPreston

FWP Preston North End NEWS: Scott Sinclair: Celtic winger to have Preston signing talks (via BBC Sport) https://t.co/xNGVfpqLSa 30 minutes ago

Thetransferman1

The Transfer Man RUMOUR: Out of favour winger Scott Sinclair is in talks about the possibility of returning to English football from… https://t.co/3utxrGZqWG 33 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.