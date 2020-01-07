Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Stormzy appears on BBC Breakfast - forgetting he is wearing slippers

Tamworth Herald Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Stormzy appears on BBC Breakfast - forgetting he is wearing slippersThe rapper told TV hosts Dan Walker and Louise Minchin that he only realised he was still wearing the comfy footwear while being driven to the studio.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Storzmy Wearing Slippers On BBC Breakfast

Storzmy Wearing Slippers On BBC Breakfast 00:24

 Storzmy Wearing Slippers On BBC Breakfast

Recent related news from verified sources

Stormzy visits BBC Breakfast in his slippers

The rapper forgot to change into his trainers before he got in the cab.
BBC News

Stormzy causes hilarity by wearing slippers on BBC Breakfast - but he wore them in Bristol first

Stormzy causes hilarity by wearing slippers on BBC Breakfast - but he wore them in Bristol firstHe also wore slippers to his signing in Bristol
Bristol Post

You Might Like


Tweets about this

tyrannywatch

Tyranny Watch RT @birmingham_live: Stormzy appears on BBC Breakfast - forgetting he is wearing slippers https://t.co/OSOJEX3lZK 6 days ago

DeSarahdean1992

Sarah Dean RT @dailystar: Stormzy appears on #BBCBreakfast in slippers after forgetting to put trainers on https://t.co/TlLkKpShsl https://t.co/7TK3zR… 6 days ago

dailystar

Daily Star Stormzy appears on #BBCBreakfast in slippers after forgetting to put trainers on https://t.co/TlLkKpShsl https://t.co/7TK3zRMQnj 6 days ago

BKwamina

Ato Kwamina Pearce-B RT @DailyMailUK: Stormzy appears in his SLIPPERS on BBC Breakfast after forgetting to put on his trainers before chat about him being a rol… 1 week ago

birmingham_live

Birmingham Live Stormzy appears on BBC Breakfast - forgetting he is wearing slippers https://t.co/OSOJEX3lZK 1 week ago

Damo_McGregor

DAMO 🙏🏼4️⃣🐨 RT @dailystar: Stormzy appears on #BBCBreakfast in slippers after forgetting to put trainers on https://t.co/TlLkKq9SjT https://t.co/NByfX0… 1 week ago

dailystar

Daily Star Stormzy appears on #BBCBreakfast in slippers after forgetting to put trainers on https://t.co/TlLkKq9SjT https://t.co/NByfX0MBRO 1 week ago

isibams

Pelican Brief Chasing LLB(Hons.),BL,ChMc🇬🇧 RT @birmingham_live: Stormzy appears on BBC Breakfast - forgetting he is wearing slippers https://t.co/3wXBEnUkyN 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.