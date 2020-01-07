Global  

35 dead in stampede at General Qassem Soleimani funeral in Iran

Tamworth Herald Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
35 dead in stampede at General Qassem Soleimani funeral in IranThe incident happened in Kerman, the home town of Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani, where the procession was under way, it said.
News video: Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei leads prayers at Soleimani funeral

Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei leads prayers at Soleimani funeral 20:23

 Calls for revenge grow louder as hundreds of thousands of people gather in Iranian capital to pay respects to Soleimani.

Huge crowds in Iran commander's hometown as burial postponed [Video]Huge crowds in Iran commander's hometown as burial postponed

Dozens of people were killed in a stampede among huge crowds of mourners at the funeral ceremony for a slain military commander in the southeastern Iranian city of Kerman on Tuesday, state-affiliated..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:44Published

Iran: At least 32 killed in stampede at Qassem Soleimani's burial [Video]Iran: At least 32 killed in stampede at Qassem Soleimani's burial

At least 32 people have been killed in a stampede at Qassem Soleimani's burial in Iran. The senior general was killed in a US drone strike, raising fears of a conflict between the two countries.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Watch: Aerial footage of ‘sea of humanity’ at General Qassem Soleimani’s funeral in Iran


Indian Express Also reported by •MENAFN.comNew Zealand HeraldZee NewsAl Jazeera

Iran’s Gen Soleimani killed in airstrike at Baghdad airport

Iran’s Gen Soleimani killed in airstrike at Baghdad airportBAGHDAD: An airstrike killed General Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran’s elite Quds Force and architect of its regional security apparatus, at Baghdad’s...
WorldNews Also reported by •Reuters IndiaTamworth HeraldAl JazeeraNew Zealand HeraldCBS News

Tweets about this

Cristy2789

Cristina Hernandez RT @wsvn: A stampede that erupted at the funeral procession for Gen. Qassem Soleimani left at least 32 people dead and 190 injured. https:/… 1 minute ago

wsvn

WSVN 7 News A stampede that erupted at the funeral procession for Gen. Qassem Soleimani left at least 32 people dead and 190 in… https://t.co/Qf7LYrbsk5 5 minutes ago

sherri_millette

Sherri Millette RT @CP24: Stampede breaks out during funeral procession for slain Iranian Quds Force leader Qassem Soleimani in his hometown, at least 32 d… 34 minutes ago

Gordito_KRUNCH

Gordito_KRUNCH Iranian general Qassem Soleimani's funeral leads to deadly stampede with dozens dead https://t.co/MJI9pSR91W via @abcnews 1 hour ago

NicoNito2

Nico RT @CityNews: 35 people are dead and 48 others are injured after a stampede at the funeral for Iranian general Qassem Soleimani https://t.c… 1 hour ago

QiamNoori

Qiam Noori RT @dpa_intl: MORE: More deaths and injuries are feared after initial reports of 30 dead in a stampede at the burial of General Qassem Sole… 2 hours ago

dpa_intl

dpa news agency MORE: More deaths and injuries are feared after initial reports of 30 dead in a stampede at the burial of General Q… https://t.co/lL3RYD79rn 2 hours ago

CP24

CP24 Stampede breaks out during funeral procession for slain Iranian Quds Force leader Qassem Soleimani in his hometown,… https://t.co/8LmESDqmm9 2 hours ago

