Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

St Mirren: Centre-back Conor McCarthy signs from Cork City

BBC News Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Conor McCarthy "ticks all the boxes" for St Mirren, says manager Jim Goodwin after making the Irish defender his first January signing.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

St Mirren look to replace Sean McLoughlin with former Cork City teammate Conor McCarthy

St Mirren look to replace Sean McLoughlin with former Cork City teammate Conor McCarthyJim Goodwin is looking for defensive reinforcements after St Mirren's plea to extend Sean McLoughlin's loan was knocked back by Hull City.
Daily Record

DONE DEAL! Cork City captain Conor McCarthy completes move to St Mirren

Cork City skipper Conor McCarthy is the Buddies' first signing of the decade.
Daily Record


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.