St Mirren: Centre-back Conor McCarthy signs from Cork City

Conor McCarthy "ticks all the boxes" for St Mirren, says manager Jim Goodwin after making the Irish defender his first January signing.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources St Mirren look to replace Sean McLoughlin with former Cork City teammate Conor McCarthy Jim Goodwin is looking for defensive reinforcements after St Mirren's plea to extend Sean McLoughlin's loan was knocked back by Hull City.

Daily Record 3 days ago



DONE DEAL! Cork City captain Conor McCarthy completes move to St Mirren Cork City skipper Conor McCarthy is the Buddies' first signing of the decade.

Daily Record 39 minutes ago





Tweets about this