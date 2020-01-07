BBC's Stephen Clements dies aged 47



Recent related videos from verified sources A Victorian jailhouse that once held the real Peaky Blinders gang is being opened to the public for the first time A Victorian jailhouse where the the real life Peaky Blinders gang were once locked up is being opened to the public. Fans of the the Bafta award-winning BBC series can now get a look inside the eerie.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:04Published on November 25, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Stephen Clements: BBC Radio Ulster presenter dies age 47 Mr Clements had presented the mid-morning show on BBC Radio Ulster since last September.

BBC News 40 minutes ago



DJ Stephen Clements' cryptic tweets spark Radio 2 move speculation Mystery surrounds a series of cryptic tweets posted by Radio Ulster DJ Stephen Clements, which sparked speculation that he may be preparing to take up a role at...

Belfast Telegraph 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this