Carla Humphrey: Bristol City midfielder set for spell out with foot injury

BBC Local News Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Bristol -- Bristol City Women midfielder Carla Humphrey to have a spell on the sidelines after having surgery on a foot injury.
Bristol City midfielder talks about Coventry City loan spell after scoring against Bristol Rovers in FA Cup

Bristol City midfielder talks about Coventry City loan spell after scoring against Bristol Rovers in FA CupLiam Walsh scored one goal and is claiming the other after his side drew 2-2 against Bristol Rovers
Bristol Post

Tyreeq Bakinson: Plymouth Argyle sign Bristol City midfielder on loan

BBC Local News: Devon -- Plymouth Argyle sign Bristol City midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson on loan until the end of the season.
BBC Local News

