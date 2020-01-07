Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Swansea sign Liverpool's Rhian Brewster on loan

BBC Local News Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
BBC Local News: South West Wales -- Swansea City sign Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster on loan until the end of the season.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hodgson warns Brewster over Palace loan [Video]Hodgson warns Brewster over Palace loan

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has warned Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster that he wouldn't be guaranteed game time if he were to join on loan in January.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Big twist in Swansea City's interest in Liverpool's Rhian Brewster as loan man reportedly set to leave Liberty

Big twist in Swansea City's interest in Liverpool's Rhian Brewster as loan man reportedly set to leave LibertyIt's looking like it will be a case of one in, one out at the Liberty Stadium in January
Wales Online

Liverpool's Rhian Brewster opens up on special bond with Steve Cooper and the team-mate who begged him to join Swansea City

Liverpool's Rhian Brewster opens up on special bond with Steve Cooper and the team-mate who begged him to join Swansea CityLiverpool youngster Rhian Brewster has joined Swansea City on loan until the end of the season
Wales Online


Tweets about this

newinformers

RageAgaintsTheWorld Rhian Brewster: Swansea City sign Liverpool striker on loan https://t.co/2C1pB3bQ0N https://t.co/Cq3F5wzjQB 25 minutes ago

jockykenny

@jockykenny Rhian Brewster: Swansea City sign Liverpool striker on loan - BBC Sport https://t.co/urA1qTduqn 28 minutes ago

NewsFootball365

Football News #football Rhian Brewster: Swansea City sign Liverpool striker on loan https://t.co/yN79IULFIN 28 minutes ago

RickyNderitu

🇰🇪ricky_t_ndiritu🇰🇪 RT @SkySportsPL: BREAKING: Swansea are close to agreeing a deal to sign Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster on loan until the end of the season 31 minutes ago

LFCMAGAZINE

LFCMAGAZINE [BBC] Rhian Brewster: Swansea City sign Liverpool striker on loan https://t.co/X5lvVmGBzY 35 minutes ago

pitchcheck

Pitchy Rhian Brewster: Swansea City sign Liverpool striker on loa... 38 minutes ago

SCFC_Rhys

Rhys 🦢 *New Video* SWANSEA CITY SIGN LIVERPOOL YOUNGSTER RHIAN BREWSTER ON LOAN! Watch here 👉🏻 https://t.co/BpbsgXbg7N… https://t.co/VITY1ax1by 57 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.