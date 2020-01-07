Global  

Reynhard Sinaga: Father of rapist says ‘punishment fits his crimes’

BBC News Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
The father of Reynhard Sinaga says his son's life sentence for 159 sexual offences "fits his crimes".
News video: Reynhard Sinaga is UK's most prolific rapist, police say

Reynhard Sinaga is UK's most prolific rapist, police say 01:31

 Assistant Chief Constable Mabs Hussain describes Reynhard Sinaga as the "UK's most prolific rapist" who preyed on approximately 190 victims. He hails the courage and bravery of one of the victims who contacted the police after being assaulted by Mr Sinaga, leading to his arrest. Report by...

Who is Reynhard Sinaga? [Video]Who is Reynhard Sinaga?

The story of "the UK's most prolific rapist", who has been jailed for life for 136 rapes.

UK's most prolific serial rapist jailed for life after preying on drunk men [Video]UK's most prolific serial rapist jailed for life after preying on drunk men

The UK's most prolific serial rapist has been jailed for life after drugging at least 48 men and filming himself sexually violating them while they were unconscious in his city centre apartment. Police..

Indonesian rapist's dad: He got what he deserved

BBC News

Britain's worst rapist Reynhard Sinaga was finally caught when 6ft teen rugby player beat him until brain bled

Tamworth Herald

