Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Lewis Capaldi's ex Paige Turley is bookies' favourite to win Love Island

Daily Record Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Lewis Capaldi's ex Paige Turley is bookies' favourite to win Love IslandThe 22-year-old Scot dated pop star Lewis Capaldi when she was 18.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Love Island contestant Paige Turley insists she’s still good pals with ex-boyfriend Lewis Capaldi

Love Island contestant Paige Turley insists she’s still good pals with ex-boyfriend Lewis CapaldiPaige Turley revealed that she dated the West Lothian popstar when they were both in their teens during their time at college in Motherwell.
Daily Record

Winter Love Island winner odds revealed - and there's a clear favourite already

The Winter Love Island 2020 line-up includes a famous sibling, twins, Lewis Capaldi's ex girlfriend and the heir to a country estate in Cornwall
Tamworth Herald


Tweets about this

claredoylexx

clare 🌸 RT @superTV247: Paige Turley is a 22 year old singer from Edinburgh! She has appeared on Britain's Got Talent, and is the ex of Lewis Capal… 5 hours ago

jamieboyd92

jamie boyd @RequestABet price for Paige Turley to mention Lewis Capaldi name in the first show. 5 hours ago

MirrorCeleb

Mirror Celeb Love Island's Paige Turley dated X Factor star who's pals with Lewis Capaldi https://t.co/PMhn3GUeEL https://t.co/oB1bxPuanV 5 hours ago

ScottishSun

The Scottish Sun Love Island’s Paige Turley given list of do’s and don’ts by Anton Danyluk as Lewis Capaldi’s ex gets set to enter v… https://t.co/617CQ44TGm 7 hours ago

matrix2city

мαтяιχ2¢ιту Lewis Capaldi's ex Paige Turley auditioned on BGT for fame prior to Love Island stint https://t.co/KTflPaoqWW https://t.co/E7btS4YKMC 7 hours ago

MirrorCeleb

Mirror Celeb Love Island's Paige Turley dated X Factor star who's pals with Lewis Capaldi https://t.co/PMhn3GCDgb https://t.co/1gFOfotQWQ 7 hours ago

heatworld

heat & heatworld.com Love Island: Lewis Capaldi’s ex Paige Turley auditioned for BGT and it's iconic https://t.co/0U40PWOBJU https://t.co/1rBiHRkkqG 8 hours ago

dailystar

Daily Star Lewis Capaldi's ex Paige Turley auditioned on BGT for fame prior to Love Island stint https://t.co/ZL6Vkm63VH https://t.co/3NJ3o0wy6T 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.