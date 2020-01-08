Global  

Iran fires missiles at two Iraq bases housing American troops

Wednesday, 8 January 2020
Iran fires missiles at two Iraq bases housing American troopsPresident Donald Trump said 'all is well!' after the missiles were fired in retaliation for the killing of Iranian Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani
News video: Pentagon: Iran Fires Missiles At Two Iraqi Bases Housing U.S. Forces

Pentagon: Iran Fires Missiles At Two Iraqi Bases Housing U.S. Forces 01:05

 White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said the president has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely.

Avoid Iran, Iraq, Gulf, Oman airspace: DGCA

India has “advised” its airlines to avoid overflying the airspace of Iran, Iraq and the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, after the US Federal...
IndiaTimes

What We Know About the 2 Bases Iran Attacked

The Pentagon said Iran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles at the Asad and Erbil bases in Iraq, where American troops are stationed.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •RTTNews

