Iran attack: Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab condemns missile strikes

BBC News Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Dominic Raab urges Iran not to repeat "reckless and dangerous" attacks on two air bases.
News video: Raab 'relieved' teen able to begin 'process of recovery' in

Raab 'relieved' teen able to begin 'process of recovery' in 00:45

 Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says he's "relieved" the British teenager convicted of making false rape allegations in Cyprus is able to return to the UK. He adds he will be following up on issues that arose during the case, having already spoken to the Cypriot foreign minister. Report by...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Iran Attacks Military Bases Housing US Troops in Iraq [Video]Iran Attacks Military Bases Housing US Troops in Iraq

Iran targeted U.S. troops in Al Asad and Erbil military bases with missile strikes in retaliation for the U.S. killing of Iran's General Qassem Soleimani.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:38Published

Pentagon: Iranian missiles attack 2 Iraqi airbases that house US troops [Video]Pentagon: Iranian missiles attack 2 Iraqi airbases that house US troops

The attacks were located at the Al-Asad Airbase and Irbil Airbase in Iraq, where United States troops are stationed.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

UK working to 'de-escalate' Iran tensions - Raab

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says the government is working hard to "de-escalate" tensions between the US and Iran.
BBC News Also reported by •ReutersMENAFN.com

'Urge Iran not to repeat these reckless attacks': UK condemns strikes on US bases in Iraq

"We condemn this attack on Iraqi military bases hosting coalition including British forces. We are concerned by reports of casualties and use of ballistic...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •WorldNews

Tweets about this

ThomasDunne80

Thomas Dunne RT @foreignoffice: "We urge Iran not to repeat these reckless and dangerous attacks, and instead to pursue urgent de-escalation." Foreign… 3 minutes ago

SurrettLinda

“🕊Give Peace a Chance” #BanWeaponSalesToSaudi RT @VeeCee30: So rhis is how it's going to be? All hail Donald? That maniac STARTED this. Condemn HIM! BBC News - Iran attack: Foreign Se… 7 minutes ago

FolPoliticsUK

Follow Politics UK 💬 Foreign Secretary @DominicRaab: “We condemn this attack on Iraqi military bases hosting Coalition - including Bri… https://t.co/G2SSgwkYfH 7 minutes ago

UK_ElectionNews

Politically Homeless Politics Iran attack: Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab condemns missile strikes: Dominic Raab urges Iran… https://t.co/qtGZgPnhw4 #BBC #News #Politics 10 minutes ago

rogersurfacings

roger the dodger RT @stevewhiteraven: Still nothing from our so-called PM then, BBC News - Iran attack: Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab condemns missile stri… 19 minutes ago

Superwoman1950

Lois RT @talkRADIO: Former Defence & Foreign Secretary Sir Malcolm Rifkind: Iran's attack was so weak "either they cannot do anything more or th… 21 minutes ago

ukineu

UKREP 🇬🇧🇪🇺 "We urge Iran not to repeat these reckless and dangerous attacks, and instead to pursue urgent de-escalation." For… https://t.co/Oyi7aORx40 22 minutes ago

