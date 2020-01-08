Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Gang-rape 'lies' teenager returns to UK from Cyprus - and vows to clear her name

Tamworth Herald Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Gang-rape 'lies' teenager returns to UK from Cyprus - and vows to clear her nameGirl from Derbyshire was handed four-month jail term, suspended for three years, on Tuesday by a judge on holiday island who said he was giving her a "second chance".
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JacqMulhern

גיקלין מולהרן RT @SVCCork: British teenager to appeal against her conviction over gang rape 'lies' https://t.co/euF2eAldZE 26 minutes ago

SVCCork

Sexual Violence Centre Cork British teenager to appeal against her conviction over gang rape 'lies' https://t.co/euF2eAldZE 1 hour ago

Noelmurray19

NoelAV1874 RT @Independent_ie: British teenager to appeal against her conviction over gang rape 'lies' https://t.co/WbBrABSCLO https://t.co/V5c730QA… 1 hour ago

Independent_ie

Independent.ie British teenager to appeal against her conviction over gang rape 'lies' https://t.co/WbBrABSCLO https://t.co/V5c730QAT0 1 hour ago

CollectedTimes

Collected Times British teenager to appeal against her conviction over gang rape 'lies' Stories from 13 sources | Photo via Metro… https://t.co/PAK0WF2Xoi 7 hours ago

jvmannell

Jenevieve Mannell Quick thought experiment: A teenager is gang raped in a foreign country, questioned for hours by police and pressur… https://t.co/4mQPFJXcaA 19 hours ago

moo_raging

RagingMoo This young girl deserves every day she spends in jail ,shameful example of Manipulated #Racist lies https://t.co/QPZceJGEw3 1 day ago

Slimpriz

Financially Strong Lies about this, gets 4 month suspended sentence. Wow British teen avoids jail over false rape claim in Cyprus… https://t.co/wCh2DJajGn 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.