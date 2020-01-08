Rapper Wiley in threat to attack Stormzy's mother on latest track as stars' feud escalates Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Godfather of Grime accuses Stormzy of owing him a "lump sum" and adds: "If I see your mum at Croydon market, I'm going to rip that weave off her head". The Godfather of Grime accuses Stormzy of owing him a "lump sum" and adds: "If I see your mum at Croydon market, I'm going to rip that weave off her head". 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Wiley Mocks Stormzy's Collaboration With Ed Sheeran in New Diss Track Adding more fuel to their feud with the release of 'Eediyat Skengman', the 'Heatwave' hitmaker accuses the 'Vossi Bop' rapper of using grime music without care.

AceShowbiz 1 day ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this