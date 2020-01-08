Cyprus rape case teen's Northern Ireland lawyer to appeal conviction

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources British teen in rape trial gets suspended jail term in Cyprus A British teenager accused of faking a gang rape allegation was given a suspended sentence by a court in Cyprus on Tuesday (January 7) in a case which has prompted a rare rebuke from Britain and.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:34Published 1 day ago Lawyer Reaction To Cyprus Court Sentence For British Woman The lawyer of a British woman found guilty of rape accusations in Cyprus said on Tuesday that her family are relieved "she is finally coming home".A Cyprus court on Tuesday handed a four-month.. Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 01:35Published 1 day ago

Recent related news from verified sources Cyprus rape case: British teenager vows to clear her name after arriving home Legal team challenging conviction and considering taking case to European Court of Human Rights

Independent 3 hours ago



Cyprus’ top lawyer says rape case trial must run its course NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus’ attorney general said Tuesday he couldn’t suspend the trial of a 19 year-old British woman found guilty of lying about being...

Seattle Times 1 week ago





Tweets about this