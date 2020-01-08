Global  

Cyprus rape case teen's Northern Ireland lawyer to appeal conviction

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Cyprus rape case teen's Northern Ireland lawyer to appeal convictionThe Belfast-born lawyer representing a British woman found guilty of lying about being gang-raped in Cyprus is to appeal his client's conviction.
News video: Cyprus gang rape claim teen heading home after judge gives her a ‘second chance’

Cyprus gang rape claim teen heading home after judge gives her a ‘second chance’ 02:05

 The lawyer of the British teenager found guilty of lying about being gang-raped in Cyprus says she will be returning home and her legal team would be challenging her conviction.

British teen in rape trial gets suspended jail term in Cyprus [Video]British teen in rape trial gets suspended jail term in Cyprus

A British teenager accused of faking a gang rape allegation was given a suspended sentence by a court in Cyprus on Tuesday (January 7) in a case which has prompted a rare rebuke from Britain and..

Lawyer Reaction To Cyprus Court Sentence For British Woman [Video]Lawyer Reaction To Cyprus Court Sentence For British Woman

The lawyer of a British woman found guilty of rape accusations in Cyprus said on Tuesday that her family are relieved "she is finally coming home".A Cyprus court on Tuesday handed a four-month..

Cyprus rape case: British teenager vows to clear her name after arriving home

Legal team challenging conviction and considering taking case to European Court of Human Rights
Independent

Cyprus’ top lawyer says rape case trial must run its course

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus’ attorney general said Tuesday he couldn’t suspend the trial of a 19 year-old British woman found guilty of lying about being...
Seattle Times


