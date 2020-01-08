Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Rocketman: Pride over Taron Egerton's Elton John biopic success

BBC Local News Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Mid Wales -- Michael Dore gives an insight into what went on behind the scenes of the Sir Elton John biopic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Taron Egerton's life-changing role

Taron Egerton's life-changing role 01:07

 Taron Egerton admitted 'Rocketman' had "changed [his] life" as he accepted the Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture on Sunday (05.01.20).

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Brits clear up at the Golden Globes [Video]Brits clear up at the Golden Globes

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Olivia Colman are among the British stars who were honoured at the Golden Globes, alongside Sir Sam Mendes, Taron Egerton and Sir Elton John. The Fleabag creator and star won..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published

Taron Egerton Talks Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Win For 'Rocketman' | Golden Globes 2020 [Video]Taron Egerton Talks Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Win For 'Rocketman' | Golden Globes 2020

Egerton won the Golden Globe for his portrayal of Elton John in 'Rocketman.'

Credit: THR Events     Duration: 04:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Taron Egerton and Elton John just made history at the Golden Globes

Taron Egerton and Elton John have both won awards at the Golden Globes for critically acclaimed biopic Rocketman. Egerton won the award for Best Actor in a...
PinkNews

Taron Egerton & Elton John Bring 'Rocketman' to Golden Globes 2020

Taron Egerton and Elton John are repping Rocketman at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards! The 30-year-old actor, who plays the 72-year-old singer in the film, stepped...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

monkey_viral

Monkey Viral #Rocketman: Pride over Taron Egerton's Elton John biopic success now trending on Monkey Viral -… https://t.co/GQ0Hhecakk 20 minutes ago

ThCaribbeanpost

Thecaribbeanpost Rocketman: Pride over Taron Egerton’s Elton John biopic success https://t.co/rXJZQXREff https://t.co/sogfkL0rh0 59 minutes ago

my234Radio

234Radio Rocketman: Pride over Taron Egerton's Elton John biopic success https://t.co/89f09pUIh7 https://t.co/wWHifSMTvn 1 hour ago

djokaymegamixer

The Nation’s Pride #Nigeria Rocketman: Pride over Taron Egerton's Elton John biopic success https://t.co/xlv8nBGV5x https://t.co/azasrBZKFT 1 hour ago

breakingnewshe1

The Breaking News Headlines Rocketman: Pride over Taron Egerton's Elton John biopic success https://t.co/FElnlgZJ5r https://t.co/OLfVqqyey5 1 hour ago

RKCasting

Ray Knight Casting Rocketman: Pride over Taron Egerton's Elton John biopic success https://t.co/0R5xS8ky5i 1 hour ago

RushReads

RushReads Rocketman: Pride over Taron Egerton's Elton John biopic success: Michael Dore gives an insight into what went on be… https://t.co/YMnHQx6BHt 1 hour ago

Automobilnews1

Automobilnews Rocketman: Pride over Taron Egerton’s Elton John biopic success – NEWPAPER24 https://t.co/SM9wnLlRvL https://t.co/sxC76yrWRQ 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.