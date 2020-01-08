Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Christopher Beeny: Upstairs, Downstairs actor dies at 78

BBC News Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Christopher Beeny also starred in TV sitcoms Last of the Summer Wine and In Loving Memory.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AlsacNath

Nath&alsac RT @SkyNews: Christopher Beeny: Upstairs Downstairs star dies aged 78 https://t.co/iEUZnSzzJ5 31 seconds ago

rainie1403

Lorraine Mills☀️ BBC News - Christopher Beeny: Upstairs, Downstairs actor dies at 78 https://t.co/EV6f11QbG0 37 seconds ago

_MrDavidJones

Mr David Jones ...By The Way ☕☕ SKY NEWS " Upstairs Downstairs star Christopher Beeny dies aged 78 https://t.co/zwf30mvXZW " | @SkyNews https://t.co/nW2SovJSOD 1 minute ago

YorksCoastRadio

Yorkshire Coast Radio NEWS: Christopher Beeny: Upstairs Downstairs star dies aged 78 https://t.co/WqyXGHspg1 1 minute ago

worldnewshill

worldnewshill Christopher Beeny: Upstairs, Downstairs actor dies at 78 https://t.co/1QtHo1r9rx https://t.co/PdxvH4owfN 1 minute ago

skinnergj

Dougy's Daily Digest Christopher Beeny: Upstairs, Downstairs actor dies at 78 - BBC News https://t.co/rjer0wyuIc via @skinnergj 1 minute ago

dancebulgekind

Jon Doe Christopher Beeny: Upstairs Downstairs star dies aged 78 https://t.co/lFKJ3b2TU3 RIP, Billy. 2 minutes ago

officialmix96

Mix96 NATIONAL NEWS: Christopher Beeny: Upstairs Downstairs star dies aged 78 https://t.co/GfONx6FweT 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.