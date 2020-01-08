Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Uri Geller applies to work for Boris Johnson after advert calling for 'super-talented weirdos'

Independent Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Entertainer pledges to use 'psychic powers' to help Conservative government
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Weirdos and misfits' wanted to help reshape Britain's civil service [Video]'Weirdos and misfits' wanted to help reshape Britain's civil service

Dominic Cummings, the senior adviser to Boris Johnson who plotted Brexit and steered his boss to last month&apos;s election triumph, is on the lookout for &quot;weirdos and misfits with odd..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Dominic Cummings probably breaking law in call for 'weirdos and misfits' to work for Boris Johnson, employment experts warn

Boris Johnson's chief aide under fire after saying he is targeting graduates – and for 'quite outrageous' language
Independent

Dominic Cummings calls for 'weirdos and misfits' to apply for Downing Street jobs

'You will not have weekday date nights, you will sacrifice many weekends — frankly it will be hard having a boy/girlfriend at all,' Boris Johnson's adviser...
Independent

You Might Like


Tweets about this

shirleyjones999

shirley jones RT @Omnishambles85: I'm running out of ways to say that politics has gotten crazy. Uri Geller applies to work for Boris Johnson after adv… 17 minutes ago

NYLonGirl

Saboteuse #WeToldYou! RT @goranmar0112: Great it really fills me with confidence when the govt moves from, diplomacy professionalism and common sense and turns t… 53 minutes ago

thedailywake

DAILY WAKE® 🇺🇸 Uri Geller applies to work for Boris Johnson after advert calling for ‘super-talented weirdos’… https://t.co/GQNoSxJmRV 2 hours ago

RoscoeIbebell

Barbara Roscoe RT @mitch8951: Uri Geller applies to work for Boris Johnson after advert calling for ‘super-talented weirdos’ https://t.co/CZju8u7WDt 4 hours ago

goranmar0112

Goran Markovic #FBPE Great it really fills me with confidence when the govt moves from, diplomacy professionalism and common sense and t… https://t.co/H6Ux0TSU72 5 hours ago

west10london

❄️🇬🇧West London 🇪🇺❄️ I have to tell you, this made me laugh quite a lot. Uri Geller applies to work for Boris Johnson after advert call… https://t.co/Vl1Gnlo6KL 6 hours ago

mitch8951

John Mitchell Uri Geller applies to work for Boris Johnson after advert calling for ‘super-talented weirdos’ https://t.co/CZju8u7WDt 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.