Eoin Doyle: Bradford City recall EFL's top scorer from Swindon loan

BBC Local News Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Leeds and West Yorkshire -- Bradford City recall the EFL's top goalscorer Eoin Doyle from his loan spell at Swindon Town.
Eoin Doyle: Bradford City could recall striker from Swindon in January

BBC Local News: Wiltshire -- "Conversations are ongoing" over the future of League Two top scorer Eoin Doyle, who is on loan at Swindon Town from Bradford City.
BBC Local News

Bradford recall Doyle from Swindon loan

BBC Local News: Wiltshire -- Bradford City recall the EFL's top goalscorer Eoin Doyle from his loan spell at Swindon Town.
BBC Local News

LiamD1982

Liam Dearsley RT @_BenWills: Eoin Doyle reports to Bradford City’s training complex #STFC Vive La Resistance 🇫🇷 https://t.co/4ZXqn1nZZj 29 minutes ago

6FootDwarf

Keith Teeth RT @WilliamHill: Bradford City have recalled Eoin Doyle from promotion rivals Swindon Town. ⚽️ 23 goals 🏟️ 22 appearances 🔝 EFL top scor… 30 minutes ago

SportsbookBTC

Bitcoin Sportsbook 🥇 RT @BBCSport: Eoin Doyle: ✅ Top scorer in the EFL ✅ 23 goals in 22 league games ✅ Scored in 11 consecutive matches this season ...it's m… 30 minutes ago

my_amigouk

🇬🇧 MyAmigo #LetsGoWTO Eoin Doyle: Bradford City recall EFL's top scorer from Swindon loan https://t.co/1eKGeEhKix @BBCSport https://t.co/Ip3AHNgZUj 45 minutes ago

BetFastcom

BetFast.com BBCSport: Eoin Doyle: ✅ Top scorer in the EFL ✅ 23 goals in 22 league games ✅ Scored in 11 consecutive matches this… https://t.co/7LLeD6x73D 49 minutes ago

EvieSpachis

evangeline RT @TheWidthofaPost: Eoin Doyle's return to Bradford City could prove the most significant moment of the season #bcafc https://t.co/Fj9aacs… 51 minutes ago

WilliamHill

William Hill Bradford City have recalled Eoin Doyle from promotion rivals Swindon Town. ⚽️ 23 goals 🏟️ 22 appearances 🔝 EFL t… https://t.co/QFA7iR5ryP 55 minutes ago

BBCSport

BBC Sport Eoin Doyle: ✅ Top scorer in the EFL ✅ 23 goals in 22 league games ✅ Scored in 11 consecutive matches this season… https://t.co/IUZm98CjrK 55 minutes ago

