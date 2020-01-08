Global  

Iranian TV 'shows missile attack on US troops at Iraq airbase'

BBC News Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
At least two airbases housing US troops in Iraq are hit by more than a dozen ballistic missiles.
Credit: euronews (in English)
News video: Iran launches missile attack against US forces inside Iraq

Iran launches missile attack against US forces inside Iraq 06:24

 Iran fires a series of ballistic missiles at to military bases in Iraq housing American troops. View on euronews

How troops in Iraq escaped a devastating attack [Video]How troops in Iraq escaped a devastating attack

Nearly eight hours before Iran’s Jan. 8 missile attack on U.S. forces at bases in Iraq, American and Iraqi soldiers at Ain al-Asad air base scrambled to move personnel and weaponry to fortified..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:11Published

Inside the charred Iran-bombed Iraq joint base [Video]Inside the charred Iran-bombed Iraq joint base

Reuters video footage shows the damage inside Iraq&apos;s Ain al-Asad air base, the site of last week&apos;s Iranian missile attack on U.S. forces. No Americans were reported harmed in the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:03Published


Iran strikes back at US with missile attack at bases in Iraq

Iran strikes back at US with missile attack at bases in IraqIran has struck back at the United States for the killing of a top Iranian general, firing a series of ballistic missiles at two Iraqi bases housing US troops in...
WorldNews

Seb Gorka: US Should ‘Welcome’ Iran Attack, Shows Threat Out in the Open, Trump ‘Will Unleash Holy Hell’

Former Trump administration aide *Sebastian Gorka* spoke with *Lou Dobbs* tonight about the Iranian missile attack on bases in Iraq housing U.S. troops, saying...
Mediaite

