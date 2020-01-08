Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Stefa Zait: Jason Carr pleads guilty to murder of fisherman

BBC News Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Jason Carr pleads guilty to murdering 45-year-old Stefan Zait in Ardglass, County Down, in 2018.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Adult suspect in STEM school shooting pleads not guilty at arraignment [Video]Adult suspect in STEM school shooting pleads not guilty at arraignment

Devon Erickson, 19, faces 44 felony counts, including two separate counts of first-degree murder along with dozens of other counts of attempted first-degree murder. He also faces several misdemeanors.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 00:21Published

Raw video: Lois Riess pleads guilty to Florida murder [Video]Raw video: Lois Riess pleads guilty to Florida murder

Video from Lois Riess as she pleads guilty to Florida murder.

Credit: KIMTPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

Jason Carr jailed for life after admitting murder of Romanian fisherman

Jason Carr jailed for life after admitting murder of Romanian fishermanA Co Down man was jailed for life on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to the murder of a Romanian fisherman.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.