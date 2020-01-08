Global  

Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall banned from driving

BBC News Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
The Queen's eldest granddaughter was caught by a mobile speed van near Cirencester.
0
The Good Reason Why Queen Elizabeth Hosts Christmas Lunch A Week Early [Video]The Good Reason Why Queen Elizabeth Hosts Christmas Lunch A Week Early

Almost a week before Christmas, Queen Elizabeth hosts her Christmas lunch with members of her family, why so early? Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more.

Zara Tindall banned from driving for six months after speeding at 91mph on the A417

Zara Tindall banned from driving for six months after speeding at 91mph on the A417The Queen's Granddaughter was caught on the A417 driving at 91mph in her LandRover
Tweets about this

Fergal_HB

Fergal James Seems like inbreeding affects the ability to drive BBC News - Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall banned from drivi… https://t.co/7fIuTEm65J 38 seconds ago

_hariett

h* Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall banned from driving https://t.co/sOls3kmKvW 1 minute ago

SkyJobs50

liv🌼 RT @brenbrenchie: Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall banned from driving - BBC News https://t.co/00BSC89j3a 2 minutes ago

NickFarmer3

Nick Farmer BBC News - Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall banned from driving https://t.co/CTH4UxsYhH 2 minutes ago

dazzlegal

Katrina 🕊️🌸🛡️ RT @swedishbriefs: "The Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall has been banned from driving for six months after being caught speeding at 91mph… 2 minutes ago

brenbrenchie

Sussex 2020 Vision🔥🇨🇦👢💥🌎 Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall banned from driving - BBC News https://t.co/00BSC89j3a 3 minutes ago

Welshboy64

Klopplife ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall banned from driving Thought she was on that Top Gear track trying to beat her h… https://t.co/IixpEp2xOh 8 minutes ago

soulfan65

Soulfan65 RT @IanBroughall: The Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall has been banned from driving for six months after being caught speeding at 91mph n… 8 minutes ago

