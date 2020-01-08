Global  

Rob Burrow: Leeds Rhinos legend 'overwhelmed' by support since MND diagnosis

BBC Local News Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Leeds and West Yorkshire -- Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow is "overwhelmed" by the support he has received since being diagnosed with motor neurone disease.
Burrow's Grand Final try reloaded [Video]Burrow's Grand Final try reloaded

Enjoy all of the angles of Rob Burrow's iconic solo try for Leeds Rhinos in their 2011 Super League Grand Final win over St Helens.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:14Published

Burrow's first try for Leeds [Video]Burrow's first try for Leeds

Watch an 18-year-old Rob Burrow score his first try for Leeds Rhinos in a Super League clash with Warrington Wolves in 2001.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:50Published


Burrow 'overwhelmed' by support after motor neurone disease diagnosis

Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow is "overwhelmed" by the support he has received since being diagnosed with motor neurone disease.
BBC Sport

Rob Burrow 'humbled' by support on emotional fundraising friendly between Leeds and Bradford

BBC Local News: Leeds and West Yorkshire -- Leeds legend Rob Burrow struggles to hold back the tears at a fundraising match following his diagnosis with motor...
BBC Local News


LewisMadav

Lewis Madav RT @SkySportsRL: Rob Burrow was treated to a standing ovation by a sold-out Headingley as he ran onto the field for the final time as a pla… 10 seconds ago

iamdanmacintyre

Dan MacIntyre RT @BBCLookNorth: "I'm taking it as a challenge, I don't intend to lie down, I want to get stuck into it." Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow… 9 minutes ago

