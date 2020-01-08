Global  

Boris Johnson and Tories reject calls for IndyRef2 amid renewed SNP pressure

Daily Record Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Boris Johnson and Tories reject calls for IndyRef2 amid renewed SNP pressureScottish secretary Alister Jack said giving Nicola Sturgeon the power to hold a second poll would end in a series of 'never-endums'.
Queen's Speech debate: The highlights [Video]Queen's Speech debate: The highlights

Boris Johnson has unveiled the "most radical Queen's Speech in a generation" with measures to toughen up criminal justice, invest in the NHS and deliver on the "people's priorities".

Brexit: 54 days until Britain is scheduled to leave the EU [Video]Brexit: 54 days until Britain is scheduled to leave the EU

Britain is set to leave the European Union on January 31. Here we take a look at the latest figures behind Brexit.

