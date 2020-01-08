Global  

Helen McCourt murderer Ian Simms set to be released

BBC News Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
The Parole Board says Ian Simms, who murdered Helen McCourt in 1988, has met the test for release.
Helen McCourt’s mother ‘horrified’ by decision to release her killer [Video]Helen McCourt’s mother ‘horrified’ by decision to release her killer

The mother of murder victim Helen McCourt has said she is “horrified” by the Parole Board’s decision that her daughter’s killer has “met the test for release”, despite never telling police..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:23Published

