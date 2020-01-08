Martin Lewis's warning over what Brexit deal could mean for house prices

Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Speaking to an audience member on the Martin Lewis Money Show, he said the key was to look to yourself, not the trade negotiations. Speaking to an audience member on the Martin Lewis Money Show, he said the key was to look to yourself, not the trade negotiations. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend