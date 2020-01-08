Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Naomi Long: Alliance leader co-opted back into NI assembly

BBC News Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Mrs Long will replace East Belfast MLA Máire Hendron, with effect from Thursday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Belfast East candidates talk Brexit [Video]Belfast East candidates talk Brexit

Belfast East DUP candidate Gavin Robinson and Alliance candidate Naomi Long discuss their views on Brexit ahead of the General Election.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Alliance leader Naomi Long to return to Stormont

Alliance leader Naomi Long to return to StormontAlliance leader Naomi Long is set to return to the Assembly, it has been confirmed.
Belfast Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DafyddTrystan

Dafydd Trystan RT @davidtorrance: Alliance leader Naomi Long to return to Stormont: https://t.co/ULrSYlCwaf [I continue to discover new things about the N… 3 hours ago

windsorp1886

Basil Bunglehole RT @WestBelfastUPRG: It’s all about “Me Me Me Me Me” Naomi Long: Alliance leader co-opted back into NI assembly - BBC News https://t.co/shO… 18 hours ago

davidtorrance

David Torrance Alliance leader Naomi Long to return to Stormont: https://t.co/ULrSYlCwaf [I continue to discover new things about… https://t.co/X6K21zMZep 20 hours ago

IrishinEurVoice

Irish inEurope Voice BBC News - Naomi Long: Alliance leader co-opted back into NI assembly https://t.co/ONhjbsK6jY 21 hours ago

nickylabour4eva

Nicky 🌹💙💜🇵🇸 ¡No pasaran! RT @Hardeep_Matharu: "They're not Northern Ireland unionists, they don't care one way or another. I would never trust a Conservative Govern… 22 hours ago

normandgmxcouk

norman Bangor She serves herself walks straight back into Stormont without being elected It's all about money serving herself Na… https://t.co/FHCnXxtMJD 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.