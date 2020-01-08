Dafydd Trystan RT @davidtorrance: Alliance leader Naomi Long to return to Stormont: https://t.co/ULrSYlCwaf [I continue to discover new things about the N… 3 hours ago Basil Bunglehole RT @WestBelfastUPRG: It’s all about “Me Me Me Me Me” Naomi Long: Alliance leader co-opted back into NI assembly - BBC News https://t.co/shO… 18 hours ago David Torrance Alliance leader Naomi Long to return to Stormont: https://t.co/ULrSYlCwaf [I continue to discover new things about… https://t.co/X6K21zMZep 20 hours ago Irish inEurope Voice BBC News - Naomi Long: Alliance leader co-opted back into NI assembly https://t.co/ONhjbsK6jY 21 hours ago Nicky 🌹💙💜🇵🇸 ¡No pasaran! RT @Hardeep_Matharu: "They're not Northern Ireland unionists, they don't care one way or another. I would never trust a Conservative Govern… 22 hours ago norman Bangor She serves herself walks straight back into Stormont without being elected It's all about money serving herself Na… https://t.co/FHCnXxtMJD 1 day ago