Meghan Markle and Prince Harry step down as 'senior' members of Royal Family

Wales Online Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry step down as 'senior' members of Royal FamilyThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex have issued a statement saying they will 'work to become financially independent' and split their time between the UK and North America
News video: WEB EXTRA: Harry and Meghan Stepping Back as Senior Members Of Royal Family

WEB EXTRA: Harry and Meghan Stepping Back as Senior Members Of Royal Family 00:59

 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say they “intend to step back" from their roles as senior members of the royal family. Buckingham Palace responded with a statement saying discussions "are at an early stage."

Meghan Markle Steps Out In London Ahead of Shocking Royal Announcement

The royals are back to business as usual. Amid the news that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are moving to North America and stepping down as "senior members of...
E! Online

Australia 'would respect' Harry and Meghan's bid for greater independence

"We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The...
SBS Also reported by •Just Jared

M7moud_NaSsar

نـصــــــــــار RT @PopCrave: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle announce shocking decision to step down as senior royals. 👑 https://t.co/zDkLCpjnNw 6 seconds ago

DannyKramer7

Danny Kramer RT @QuickTake: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have decided to 'step-back' and become financially independent. But how will they make money… 8 seconds ago

Amay80461574

Amay RT @freenaynow: 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 LOL Roasted We can't stand these red-carpet types. Why do they continue to get away with spending t… 9 seconds ago

paganwick

Robert Taylor RT @DVATW: As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announce they are stepping down from royal duties to move to America and cash in on their roya… 9 seconds ago

xo_ole

Ole. RT @chuuzus: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leaving the royal palace https://t.co/QLcZrgfbco 10 seconds ago

DJtheDope1

Bruce Wayne: Sometimes Batman. All Times Orphan RT @laugh_track_nat: If Meghan Markle and Prince Harry can leave ROYALTY for their own sanity, YOU too can leave that job that your sacrifi… 19 seconds ago

caffeinegirlb

Caffeinatedgirlb RT @JoeyOfTheWorld: I was never against Megan Markle and thought she was a beautiful addition to the Royal Family Didn't quite get the dis… 20 seconds ago

Farahshouli

Farah💎 RT @NBCNews: BREAKING: Harry and Meghan say they will "step back as senior members of the Royal Family," spend more time in North America,… 21 seconds ago

