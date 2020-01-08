Meghan Markle and Prince Harry step down as 'senior' members of Royal Family

نـصــــــــــار RT @PopCrave: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle announce shocking decision to step down as senior royals. 👑 https://t.co/zDkLCpjnNw 6 seconds ago Danny Kramer RT @QuickTake: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have decided to 'step-back' and become financially independent. But how will they make money… 8 seconds ago Amay RT @freenaynow: 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 LOL Roasted We can't stand these red-carpet types. Why do they continue to get away with spending t… 9 seconds ago Robert Taylor RT @DVATW: As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announce they are stepping down from royal duties to move to America and cash in on their roya… 9 seconds ago Ole. RT @chuuzus: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leaving the royal palace https://t.co/QLcZrgfbco 10 seconds ago Bruce Wayne: Sometimes Batman. All Times Orphan RT @laugh_track_nat: If Meghan Markle and Prince Harry can leave ROYALTY for their own sanity, YOU too can leave that job that your sacrifi… 19 seconds ago Caffeinatedgirlb RT @JoeyOfTheWorld: I was never against Megan Markle and thought she was a beautiful addition to the Royal Family Didn't quite get the dis… 20 seconds ago Farah💎 RT @NBCNews: BREAKING: Harry and Meghan say they will "step back as senior members of the Royal Family," spend more time in North America,… 21 seconds ago