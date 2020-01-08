Global  

Transgender teen sues state of New York for refusing to let him correct his birth certificate

PinkNews Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
A 14-year-old transgender boy is suing the state of New York as he is unable to change the sex listed on his birth certificate. Identified in the lawsuit by the initials MHW, the high schooler currently lives in Houston, Texas, where he began hormone replacement therapy in September. He has been able to change his …...
Recent related news from verified sources

Transgender boy sues NY state over sex on birth certificate

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A transgender teen unable to change the sex listed on his birth certificate sued New York state Tuesday, claiming a discriminatory policy...
Seattle Times

A transgender teen helped pass a new birth certificate law. She’s now the first in Colorado to benefit from it.

As of Jan. 1, trans and non-binary people in Colorado can more easily update their identity documents
Denver Post

louweaver

Lou Weaver (he/him) RT @LambdaLegal: #ICYMI: We filed a lawsuit yesterday against New York State over a policy categorically barring transgender minors from co… 2 minutes ago

GinnyNatale

Dr. Ginny Natale RT @WilliamsPolicy: An estimated 9,750 teens ages 13-17 in New York identify as transgender. https://t.co/ydSLY0sKJ0 18 minutes ago

LambdaLegal

Lambda Legal #ICYMI: We filed a lawsuit yesterday against New York State over a policy categorically barring transgender minors… https://t.co/jtoITqbpOG 28 minutes ago

WilliamsPolicy

Williams Institute An estimated 9,750 teens ages 13-17 in New York identify as transgender. https://t.co/ydSLY0sKJ0 59 minutes ago

HeatherOrGeorge

Geo RT @PinkNews: Transgender teen sues state of New York for refusing to let him correct his birth certificate https://t.co/R8qevcrVCU 2 hours ago

PinkNews

PinkNews Transgender teen sues state of New York for refusing to let him correct his birth certificate https://t.co/R8qevcrVCU 2 hours ago

GSANetwork

GSA Network In New York, adults can change the gender on their birth certificates to be affirming, but young people don't have… https://t.co/STCNglWbEi 2 hours ago

crewislife

๒ รคץร Ŧยςк Շгย๓ק RT @pinknews: Transgender teen sues state of New York for refusing to let him correct his birth certificate… https://t.co/Fsc3upPaB3 2 hours ago

