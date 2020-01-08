Global  

Duke and Duchess of Sussex QUIT as senior royals

The Argus Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
THE Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced they will step back as "senior" royals and divide time between UK and north America.
News video: Duke and Duchess of Sussex step back as senior members of the Royal Family

Duke and Duchess of Sussex step back as senior members of the Royal Family 02:10

 The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are "stepping back as senior members of the Royal Family", but remain committed to "supporting" Queen Elizabeth II.

