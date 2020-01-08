Global  

The real story behind new ITV drama White House Farm starring Stephen Graham

Tamworth Herald Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
The real story behind new ITV drama White House Farm starring Stephen GrahamThe harrowing events that led to Jeremy Bamber's conviction form the basis of 'White House Farm', with Stephen Graham playing one of the detectives looking into the case.
News video: White House Farm - Trailer

White House Farm - Trailer 00:52

 TV's six part true crime drama, White House Farm, revolves around one fateful night in August 1985 when five members of the same family were murdered at an Essex farmhouse.

ITV's White House Farm is based on a true story of an Essex family being brutally murdered

ITV's White House Farm is based on a true story of an Essex family being brutally murderedThe new series tells the story of how an adopted son killed his family in a farmhouse
Brentwood Gazette Also reported by •BBC Local NewsReuters

The real life story of the White House Farm murders and Jeremy Bamber

An ITV show based on the story starts soon
Brentwood Gazette

