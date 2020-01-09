Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Calls to strip Duke and Duchess of Sussex of titles

The Argus Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
HUNDREDS of people have called for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to be stripped of their titles following their shock decision to stand down.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit Canada House to give thanks for hospitality

Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit Canada House to give thanks for hospitality 01:03

 The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at Canada House to thank the Commissioner for their stay in thr country over Christmas. Harry and Meghan have returned to the UK after spending six weeks away enjoying private family time with their eight-month-old son Archie, while being based in the...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Prince Harry and Meghan to 'step back' from senior royal roles [Video]Prince Harry and Meghan to 'step back' from senior royal roles

In an Instagram post Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they were stepping back from their roles as senior members of Britain's royal family. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:18Published

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to 'Step Back' as Senior Royals [Video]Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to 'Step Back' as Senior Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to 'Step Back' as Senior Royals. The couple announced their decision to "carve out a progressive new role" within the Royal family in a statement released to..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'considering Canada move' and dropping HRH titles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'considering Canada move' and dropping HRH titlesThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reported to be mulling a major break from royal tradition and a move across the world.The pair are reportedly considering a...
New Zealand Herald

Duchess Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Return From Hiatus with First Royal Engagement of 2020!

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (aka Meghan Markle) arrive for their first official visit in 2020 at Canada House on Tuesday (January...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.