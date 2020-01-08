Global  

Governments hopeful Stormont deal possible but Sinn Fein and DUP face 'challenges'

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Governments hopeful Stormont deal possible but Sinn Fein and DUP face 'challenges'The two governments were on Wednesday night reworking the draft text of their proposals to restore power-sharing at Stormont after input from the DUP and Sinn Fein.
News video: Finucane: People of Ireland shouldn't be 'collateral damage' in Brexit process

Finucane: People of Ireland shouldn't be 'collateral damage' in Brexit process 01:24

 Sinn Fein MP John Finucane says that the people of Ireland shouldn't be 'collateral damagage' in Brexit process - something that is an 'English nationalist project'. Finucane said Brexit has “changed forever” the debate around a united Ireland as he urged Dublin to prepare the ground for a border...

