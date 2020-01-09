Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Hadrian's Wall Roman fort 'gifted to the nation'

BBC Local News Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Tyne and Wear -- The fort which would have once housed up to 500 soldiers will now be looked after by English Heritage.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

smsvdt1910

大型巡洋艦フォン・デア・タン RT @10thLegio: Found at the Roman fort of Vindolanda on Hadrian's wall, Ox skulls that were used as target practice by the Roman soldiers s… 9 minutes ago

ArchaeoChris

Chris Scott RT @HE_NorthEast: We are delighted to announce that Carrawburgh Roman Fort on Hadrian's Wall has been gifted to the nation and will be run… 16 minutes ago

haelyn78

Marco Fossati RT @pete_savin: Wall news Hadrian's Wall Roman fort 'gifted to the nation' https://t.co/5UaA7iuDhA 18 minutes ago

10thLegio

𝔍𝔦𝔪 ℭ𝔯𝔞𝔦𝔤 Found at the Roman fort of Vindolanda on Hadrian's wall, Ox skulls that were used as target practice by the Roman s… https://t.co/pb7synQ8E4 1 hour ago

KPW1453

Kevin Wilbraham RT @IndianaCroft1: BBC News - Hadrian's Wall Roman fort 'gifted to the nation' https://t.co/MYBopucHNV 1 hour ago

Giannista

J. G. Tyrakis RT @TrimontiumTrust: Hadrian's wall #Roman fort gifted to England's historic sites collection - https://t.co/44DUMEJ6M5 #GoogleAlerts 2 hours ago

MegE_August

meg august RT @Hendrover: Landowner gifts Hadrian's Wall Roman fort to the nation https://t.co/cDTOYQrBvx @HistoricEngland @Englands_NE @EnglishHerita… 6 hours ago

KbBlackadder

Karen Blackadder RT @EHHadriansWall: 🎉 Today we announced that another Roman fort along Hadrian's Wall has been gifted to the nation and into the care of En… 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.