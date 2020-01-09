大型巡洋艦フォン・デア・タン RT @10thLegio: Found at the Roman fort of Vindolanda on Hadrian's wall, Ox skulls that were used as target practice by the Roman soldiers s… 9 minutes ago

Chris Scott RT @HE_NorthEast: We are delighted to announce that Carrawburgh Roman Fort on Hadrian's Wall has been gifted to the nation and will be run… 16 minutes ago

Marco Fossati RT @pete_savin: Wall news Hadrian's Wall Roman fort 'gifted to the nation' https://t.co/5UaA7iuDhA 18 minutes ago

𝔍𝔦𝔪 ℭ𝔯𝔞𝔦𝔤 Found at the Roman fort of Vindolanda on Hadrian's wall, Ox skulls that were used as target practice by the Roman s… https://t.co/pb7synQ8E4 1 hour ago

Kevin Wilbraham RT @IndianaCroft1: BBC News - Hadrian's Wall Roman fort 'gifted to the nation' https://t.co/MYBopucHNV 1 hour ago

meg august RT @Hendrover: Landowner gifts Hadrian's Wall Roman fort to the nation https://t.co/cDTOYQrBvx @HistoricEngland @Englands_NE @EnglishHerita… 6 hours ago