Historic Brighton building’s modern windows can stay Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

A revamped building in central Brighton can keep its new windows even though they are out of keeping with the conservation area. Councillors were advised to refuse planning permission as the The Lace House in Old Steine is within the Valley Gardens Conservation Area. Sash windows were described as a... 👓 View full article

