Randy West Midlands Safari Park lion has paws full after mating with two lionesses and birthing seven cubs

Tamworth Herald Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Randy West Midlands Safari Park lion has paws full after mating with two lionesses and birthing seven cubsFive-year-old African lion Tsavo had flings with lionesses Scar and Amber at West Midlands Safari Park last spring.
News video: Lions from different sanctuaries in west India have roaring match over park fence

Lions from different sanctuaries in west India have roaring match over park fence 00:32

 In a dramatic turn of events, a fierce fight between two Asiatic lions was averted due to the standing boundary wall of their sanctuary in the west Indian state of Gujarat. According to reports, the incident took place on January 7 in Ambardi Safari Park in the state's Amreli district. Footage...

Man killed and another fighting for life in hospital after daylight stabbing in Royal Leamington Spa [Video]Man killed and another fighting for life in hospital after daylight stabbing in Royal Leamington Spa

A man has been knifed to death and another left fighting for life in a double stabbing in broad daylight today (Wed). Police and ambulance crews dashed to Tachbrook Road, in Royal Leamington Spa,..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published

Keepers announce arrival of two litters of adorable lion cubs [Video]Keepers announce arrival of two litters of adorable lion cubs

Keepers at West Midland Safari Park have announced the arrival of two litters of adorable African lion cubs. Their names are Hunter, Hercules, Hernatty, Harabi, Hodge, Havoc and Hira.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published


Watch adorable West Midland Safari Park lion cubs play

Watch adorable West Midland Safari Park lion cubs playVisitors to West Midland Safari Park will be able to see the lion cubs from February 15
Tamworth Herald

Seven lion cubs born at Safari Park

The cat is out of the bag at West Midland Safari Park – as keepers announce the arrival of two litters of African lion cubs.
Express and Star


