Netflix ordered to pull ‘gay Jesus’ Christmas film after outrage from millions of Catholics

Thursday, 9 January 2020
A judge in Brazil has banned a Netflix Christmas film that depicts Jesus as gay after millions of Catholics in the country complained. More than two million people signed a petition to ban the parody “gay Jesus” Netflix film, A Primeira Tentação de Cristo, or The First Temptation of Christ, for “seriously...
 A massive crowd of mostly barefoot Filipino Catholics joined an annual procession of a centuries-old statue of Jesus Christ on Thursday.

