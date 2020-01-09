Global  

Lizzo, the only light in this dark world, is volunteering at an Australian food bank amid catastrophic bushfires

PinkNews Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Lizzo has, once again, proven that she is the only relief from the incomprehensible horror of the world by taking the time to volunteer at an Australian food bank. For four strained months, calamitous bushfires have laid havoc on the continent, claiming 25 lives and pushing countless species on the brink of extinction....
News video: Lizzo Volunteers at Food Bank During Australian Tour

Lizzo Volunteers at Food Bank During Australian Tour 01:19

 Lizzo Volunteers at Food Bank During Australian Tour. On Jan. 8, Lizzo took time away from her Australian tour to visit a local food bank located in Melbourne, Australia. . The “Good as Hell” singer thanked the volunteers at the organization, calling them “heroes.”. You guys are the heroes,...

