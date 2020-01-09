Lizzo, the only light in this dark world, is volunteering at an Australian food bank amid catastrophic bushfires
Thursday, 9 January 2020 () Lizzo has, once again, proven that she is the only relief from the incomprehensible horror of the world by taking the time to volunteer at an Australian food bank. For four strained months, calamitous bushfires have laid havoc on the continent, claiming 25 lives and pushing countless species on the brink of extinction....
Lizzo Volunteers at Food Bank During Australian Tour. On Jan. 8, Lizzo took time away from her Australian tour to visit a local food bank located in Melbourne, Australia. . The “Good as Hell” singer thanked the volunteers at the organization, calling them “heroes.”. You guys are the heroes,...
The Galapagos penguin is only penguin in the world that lives north of the equator. Most of the populations live very close to the equator or to the south of it, but this penguin inhabits a few islands..
Lizzo volunteers at Australian foodbank The hitmaker took some time out from her gigs Down Under to attend Melbourne's Foodbank in Victoria, where she helped hundreds of volunteers pack food hampers...
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:16Published