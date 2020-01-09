Shocking moment Ross Kemp loses voice after taking Spice in harrowing Belmarsh ITV documentary Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

The documentary maker was unable to speak after he breathed in the residue of a small amount of the popular prison and street drug left inside the bottom of an inmate's vapouriser. The documentary maker was unable to speak after he breathed in the residue of a small amount of the popular prison and street drug left inside the bottom of an inmate's vapouriser. 👓 View full article

