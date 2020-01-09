Liberty Steel i dorri 355 o swyddi yn ne Cymru a Sir Efrog Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Cwmni dur Liberty yn bwriadu torri 70 o swyddi yn ne Cymru fel rhan o ddiswyddiadau ehangach. 👓 View full article

