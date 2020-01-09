Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Dinner with Catherine Zeta Jones and tickets to see Pete Tong among gifts declared by council staff

Wales Online Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Dinner with Catherine Zeta Jones and tickets to see Pete Tong among gifts declared by council staffSports matches and a basket of fresh fruit were also received by council staff, but strict guidelines apply
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Dinner with Catherine Zeta Jones and tickets to see Pete Tong among gifts declared by council staff: https://t.co/hbRy4cyStw 3 seconds ago

WalesOnline

WalesOnline Dinner with Catherine Zeta Jones and tickets to see Pete Tong among gifts declared by council staff… https://t.co/mDzSoNB05K 36 minutes ago

SwanseaOnline10

Swansea Online Dinner with Catherine Zeta Jones and tickets to see Pete Tong among gifts declared by council staff… https://t.co/8cCOya72BD 36 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.