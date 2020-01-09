Elizabeth Warren wants you to dump your boyfriend, get a dog, and vote to tax the wealthy
Thursday, 9 January 2020 () US presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren has a plan for that guy who’s been ghosting you. “Give him up! You’re too good for him,” was the emphatic response Warren gave to an Elle Magazine reader. “If he wants to go silent, let him go. He is not the one for you. Guys who do that… nuh-uh,...
Elizabeth Warren Lands 2020 Endorsement From Julián Castro. Castro, a former U.S. Housing Secretary, ended his bid for president just days ago. There's one candidate I see who's unafraid to fight like hell to make sure America's promise will be there for everyone. That's why I'm proud to endorse...
