Australian bushfire victim can rebuild house destroyed in blaze - after one million dollar lottery win

Tamworth Herald Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Australian bushfire victim can rebuild house destroyed in blaze - after one million dollar lottery winThe lucky ticket holder, from Mount Cotton in Queensland, said all that was left of his uninsured family home was a 'few charred teacups'.
