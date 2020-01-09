Global  

Steven Fletcher: Sheffield Wednesday striker out for up to 10 weeks with knee injury

BBC Local News Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Sheffield and South Yorkshire -- Sheffield Wednesday striker Steven Fletcher is ruled out for up to 10 weeks with a knee injury.
Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo (knee) out 4-6 weeks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo will be sidelined four to six weeks with a knee injury. The team said Tuesday the...
Seattle Times

Australian women's pacer Tayla Vlaeminck sidelined for 2-3 weeks with knee injury

The 21-year-old sustained an ACL strain to her left knee during a training session with Victoria in December 2019 and now, she is expected to remain sidelined...
Zee News

FBL72

The72: EFL News Sheffield Wednesday dealt huge blow with severity of injury to striker Steven Fletcher. #swfc #sheffwed #theowls https://t.co/HCSvbGXjyP 48 minutes ago

ItsChristian_

Chris RT @LeonWobYP: The Steven Fletcher news is a huge blow to Sheffield Wednesday. Of his type, there are few, if any better, in the Championsh… 48 minutes ago

devoncashmedia

Devon Cash This is a massive blow for Sheffield Wednesday; 12-goal top-scorer Steven Fletcher is set to be out for a period of… https://t.co/TU81ngeuCd 59 minutes ago

clubcall

clubcall 🦉Big blow for #SWFC 🏥 Steven #Fletcher faces eight to 10 weeks out with a knee injury. #Championship https://t.co/LwMPc2bP6y 1 hour ago

Football_365_pl

Football 365 Steven Fletcher set to be sidelined for two months with knee injury Sheffield Wednesday striker Steven Fletcher has… https://t.co/gZPG3Wyc4s 1 hour ago

BerenCross

Beren Cross RT @_GeorgeSmith99: A huge blow for Sheffield Wednesday with the news that Steven Fletcher has been ruled out for 8-10 weeks. Finding someo… 1 hour ago

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News Steven #Fletcher: Sheffield Wednesday striker out for up to 10 weeks with knee injury - BBC Sport #swfc 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿… https://t.co/Wx3DaAGpll 1 hour ago

TheStarOwls

The Star SWFC Garry Monk has provided an update on Steven Fletcher's knee injury during his pre-match press conference ahead of t… https://t.co/6H1a0mIV2S 1 hour ago

