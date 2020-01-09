Global  

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'will be punished' for quitting royal duties

Torquay Herald Express Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'will be punished' for quitting royal dutiesThe news has not gone down well with the Royal Family.
News video: Prince Harry and Meghan detail new plans on Sussex Royal website

Prince Harry and Meghan detail new plans on Sussex Royal website 00:51

 Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have unveiled a brand new website just after confirming their plans to take a step back from royal duties to forge a "professional new role".

Prince Harry And Meghan Are Stepping Away From Their Royal Life [Video]Prince Harry And Meghan Are Stepping Away From Their Royal Life

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will step back from senior roles in Britain’s royal family. The newlywed couple and new parents said they plan to spend more time in North America. According to..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published

Harry and Meghan quit roles, shocking royals [Video]Harry and Meghan quit roles, shocking royals

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan say they'll quit their official roles, causing hurt and disappointment to the royal family, sources say. Lucy Fielder reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:20Published


Queen Elizabeth Releases Statement on Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Decision to Step Away From Royal Duties

Queen Elizabeth‘s Deputy Communications Secretary has released a statement after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced they are stepping away from...
Just Jared

All the Signs Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Were Distancing Themselves From the Royal Family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced some major news on Wednesday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex intend to "step back as 'senior' members of the Royal...
E! Online


unionlib

Mark Hebden RT @PhilipPullman: Of course Meghan Markle is attacked by the British press because she's black, and of course Prince Harry is right to def… 3 seconds ago

mikekirbyone

MikeKirby RT @sniffydogs: LOL Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are hypocrites — abdicate or stay! https://t.co/sqSkYeY8pE via @nypost 4 seconds ago

E_rodrigzm

Erica Rodriguez Mejia RT @enews: The Crown Likely Won't Touch Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Exit https://t.co/PsfqjkU8yK 4 seconds ago

epochinAmerica

Epoch in America RT @catturd2: Dear media ... None of us give a***about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. That's all. 5 seconds ago

chezdes

Cheryl DeSimone RT @BetteMidler: UK tabloids are having fits that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have taken a "step back" and escaped their clutches. Chie… 6 seconds ago

altv8480

Alan Calkins RT @RepMarkWalker: Thanks to @realDonaldTrump, our economy is so strong that British monarchs are moving to America in search of a better l… 8 seconds ago

MonaMar16877394

Mona Martin #madametussauds Museum in #London removed the wax sculptures of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry from the royal fami… https://t.co/AB3Eqm4vB5 8 seconds ago

JaneLlo71779417

Jane Lloyd Kate's birthday is overshadowed by royal crisis as it emerges Prince Harry 'DEFIED' Queen's orders not to announce… https://t.co/6yBASoybLg 14 seconds ago

