The Queen 'hurt' by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'ignoring instructions' over bombshell announcement

Tamworth Herald Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
The Queen 'hurt' by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'ignoring instructions' over bombshell announcementThe Queen and other members of the family were said to be left "hurt" by Harry and Meghan's decision.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Harry And Meghan To Step Back From Royal Family

Harry And Meghan To Step Back From Royal Family 01:52

 CBS2's Ali Bauman has the latest on the announcement that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will step back from their public duties with the British royal family.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Royal author: 'Meghan Markle exploited damaged and vulnerable Harry' [Video]Royal author: "Meghan Markle exploited damaged and vulnerable Harry"

Royal author: "Meghan Markle exploited damaged and vulnerable Harry"

Credit: LBC     Duration: 01:49Published

Royal Family Hurt By Meghan And Harry's Announcement [Video]Royal Family Hurt By Meghan And Harry's Announcement

Mehgan and Harry are stepping back from their royal duties. The Royal family and Royal family insiders are hurt and disappointed. Harry and Meghan's announcement was made on social media on Wednesday..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kate Middleton celebrates birthday as Royal Family reel from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bombshell

Kate Middleton celebrates birthday as Royal Family reel from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bombshellHarry and Meghan made the announcement, without consulting the Queen and the Prince of Wales, on the eve of Kate's birthday
Tamworth Herald

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell announcement leaves celebrities furiously divided

Amanda Holden and Stacey Dooley among stars commenting on announcement that Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan to divide time between the UK and North America
Tamworth Herald

